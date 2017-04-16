Flowers left Sunday's game against the Padres with what appeared to be a leg injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

There's yet to be any word regarding the severity of Flowers' injury, but more information should become available in the near future. Prior to his exit, he'd gone 2-for-3 with two RBI. Anthony Recker entered the game upon Flowers' departure.

