Braves' Tyler Flowers: Not in lineup Sunday
Flowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Flowers has produced three hits and three RBI during the first two games of the Braves' weekend series against the Brewers, but the veteran backstop will head to the bench for the series finale. Kurt Suzuki takes over behind the plate, batting sixth.
