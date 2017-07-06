Braves' Tyler Flowers: Not in Thursday's lineup
Flowers is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington.
Flowers will get a regular day off after starting the past two days behind the plate. In his place, Kurt Suzuki will catch and bat sixth.
