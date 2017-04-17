Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Monday
Flowers (hamstring) is out of the lineup Monday against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 AM The Fan reports.
The Braves are viewing Flowers as day-to-day with the hamstring injury, which he sustained during Sunday's game. Kurt Suzuki, who is starting Monday, is expected to see the bulk of the duties behind the plate for the duration of Flowers' absence.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Day-to-day with hamstring strain•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hurts leg in Sunday's outing•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Drives in game-winning run Wednesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Absent from Friday lineup•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...