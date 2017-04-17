Flowers (hamstring) is out of the lineup Monday against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 AM The Fan reports.

The Braves are viewing Flowers as day-to-day with the hamstring injury, which he sustained during Sunday's game. Kurt Suzuki, who is starting Monday, is expected to see the bulk of the duties behind the plate for the duration of Flowers' absence.

