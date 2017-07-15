Play

Flowers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Flowers will sit in favor of Kurt Suzuki after going 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's second-half opener. While Flowers has been scuffling of late, he still sits with a .305/.395/.442 line for the season and ranks 10th in fWAR among catchers. He should continue to see the lion's share of the work behind the plate in Atlanta.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast