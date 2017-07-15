Flowers is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Flowers will sit in favor of Kurt Suzuki after going 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's second-half opener. While Flowers has been scuffling of late, he still sits with a .305/.395/.442 line for the season and ranks 10th in fWAR among catchers. He should continue to see the lion's share of the work behind the plate in Atlanta.