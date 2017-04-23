Flowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Flowers is off to a hot start at the plate early in the season (11-for-33), but will receive a day of rest Sunday as the team faces off against Zach Eflin and the Phillies. Kurt Suzuki will draw the start in Flowers's absence.

