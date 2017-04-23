Braves' Tyler Flowers: Receives day off Sunday
Flowers is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
Flowers is off to a hot start at the plate early in the season (11-for-33), but will receive a day of rest Sunday as the team faces off against Zach Eflin and the Phillies. Kurt Suzuki will draw the start in Flowers's absence.
More News
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Back in action Friday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Won't start next two games•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Available from bench Tuesday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Hamstring feeling better Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Braves' Tyler Flowers: Day-to-day with hamstring strain•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...