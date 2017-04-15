Braves' Tyler Flowers: Takes seat Saturday
Flowers is not in the lineup Saturday against the Padres, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan reports.
With R.A. Dickey taking the mound for the Braves, Flowers will head to the bench as Kurt Suzuki takes over behind the dish.
