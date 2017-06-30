Flowers (forearm) could return to the Braves lineup as soon as Friday for their series opener against the A's, David O'Brien of the AJC reports.

The Braves' regular backstop was left off the lineup card Thursday in order to rest his injured forearm. However, O'Brien notes that all tests on Flowers' forearm came back normal and that the swelling had gone down considerably. While it won't be confirmed until Friday afternoon, all signs point to Flowers drawing back in against the A's following his off day Thursday.