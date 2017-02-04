Flowers is expected to be the Braves' starting catcher headed into 2017.

The team did bring in veteran backstop Kurt Suzuki in the offseason, but after Flowers posted a career-high .777 OPS last year, the starting gig should be his come Opening Day. There's a good chance the 31-year-old will take a step backwards offensively given his .374 BABIP in 2016, but Flowers has maintained a BABIP north of .320 for three straight seasons now while improving his strikeout and walk rates each year, so the regression may not be as severe as you might expect. The bigger impact on his numbers could come from how SunTrust Park, the Braves' new stadium, plays relative to Turner Field, which had tended to be slightly pitcher-friendly over the last few seasons.