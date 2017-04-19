Flowers (hamstring) will be limited to pinch-hitting duties for at least the next two games, MLB.com's Mark Bowman reports.

After sitting out Monday's series finale with the Padres due to the hamstring issue, Flowers served as a pinch-hitter in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals, drawing a walk in his lone plate appearance. It doesn't sound like Flowers' injury will result in a stay on the disabled list, but he won't be ready to catch Wednesday, and Kurt Suzuki is in line to start behind the plate Thursday with knuckleballer R.A. Dickey on the mound for the Braves. As a result, Flowers isn't expected to resume catching duties until the weekend series with the Phillies.