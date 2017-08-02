Brett Anderson: Cut loose by Cubs

Anderson was released by the Cubs on Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on July 26, and given his wealth of MLB experience, it comes as no surprise that he didn't accept the outright assignment. He'll look to latch on with a team in need of a back-end starter, although a minor-league contract may be more likely in his case given his rough 8.18 ERA in the Cubs' rotation this season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast