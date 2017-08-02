Brett Anderson: Cut loose by Cubs
Anderson was released by the Cubs on Wednesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander was designated for assignment on July 26, and given his wealth of MLB experience, it comes as no surprise that he didn't accept the outright assignment. He'll look to latch on with a team in need of a back-end starter, although a minor-league contract may be more likely in his case given his rough 8.18 ERA in the Cubs' rotation this season.
