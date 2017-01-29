Houser (elbow) has begun throwing on flat ground, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Houser underwent Tommy John surgery in July, and there's yet to be any indication that he'll play in the 2017 season. The current plan for Houser is for him to begin throwing off a mound by June, at which point there should be a better idea as to when he'll be set to return. Before getting hurt in 2016, Houser started 13 outings at Double-A Biloxi, during which he posted a 5.25 ERA and 1.39 WHIP over 70.1 innings.