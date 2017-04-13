Brewers' Andrew Susac: Beginning rehab work Thursday
Susac (neck) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Susac has been sidelined roughly a month with his neck issue, but he is ready to return to game action. Given the length of his absence he will likely need a few rehab games before he is activated from the disabled list, but even at that point, he will likely remain with Colorado Springs in order to see regular at-bats.
More News
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Not ready for games•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Has no structural damage•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Undergoing tests in Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Out until at least Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Andrew Susac: Dealing with more than neck issue•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...