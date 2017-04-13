Susac (neck) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Susac has been sidelined roughly a month with his neck issue, but he is ready to return to game action. Given the length of his absence he will likely need a few rehab games before he is activated from the disabled list, but even at that point, he will likely remain with Colorado Springs in order to see regular at-bats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories