Susac (neck) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Saturday and was optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Susac's assignment to the minors upon return from the disabled list is expected, since he can see regular at-bats at Triple-A. In his eight rehab at-bats, Susac went 1-for-8 with four strikeouts. The 27-year-old began spring training hitting just .211 in his first 19 at-bats.