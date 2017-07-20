Woodruff (hamstring) threw 3.2 innings in a rehab game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Wednesday and is "getting close to being an option" for the big-league squad again, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Woodruff was set to make his big-league debut June 13, but he injured his hamstring in pregame warmups and has been sidelined ever since. It seems likely he will need at least one more rehab outing, but he could be back at 100 percent after that, at which point the Brewers will have to decide whether to keep him on the major-league roster or option him back to Colorado Springs.