Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Projects to return in late July
Manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday that Woodruff (hamstring) likely won't be ready to return from the disabled list until late July, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Woodruff has already been on the disabled list for nearly three weeks with a hamstring strain and it appears that he's still a few weeks away from making his return. Counsell did mention that the 24-year-old remains a candidate to join the Brewers' starting rotation in the absence of Chase Anderson (oblique), who is expected to be out 4-to-6 weeks.
