Brewers' Brent Suter: Can't escape fifth inning versus Pirates
Suter allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.2 innings in a no-decision Monday against the Pirates. He struck out two.
Suter cruised through four innings, but he allowed two runs on five hits in the fifth,laboring at times before he was removed with two outs. While one tough inning cut his night short, the 27-year-old pitched well for the most part, with a 66 percent first-strike percentage and six groundball outs during his time on the mound. Suter delivered two consecutive quality starts in a pair of outings prior to the All-Star break and should keep hold of his place in the rotation as he takes a respectable 3.09 ERA into Saturday's matchup against the Phillies.
