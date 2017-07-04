Brewers' Brent Suter: Dominates O's for first win of season
Suter (1-1) allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk across six innings in Monday's win over the Orioles. He struck out eight.
Suter dominated in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 22 batters while inducing 19 swinging strikes while staying in the zone at a 69 percent clip. He scattered baserunners for the most part and was only scored upon after a man reached third on an error in the third inning. Suter went six innings for the first time in his big league career, notching a career high in strikeouts and pitches thrown as well. He seems to have earned a longer look in the rotation and will take a strong 3.00 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Yankees.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Earns another start•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: To start Monday versus O's•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Rejoins Brewers on Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Will be activated by Milwaukee on Thursday•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Takes loss in spot start versus Cardinals•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...