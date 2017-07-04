Suter (1-1) allowed one unearned run on four hits and a walk across six innings in Monday's win over the Orioles. He struck out eight.

Suter dominated in this one, throwing first-pitch strikes to 15 of 22 batters while inducing 19 swinging strikes while staying in the zone at a 69 percent clip. He scattered baserunners for the most part and was only scored upon after a man reached third on an error in the third inning. Suter went six innings for the first time in his big league career, notching a career high in strikeouts and pitches thrown as well. He seems to have earned a longer look in the rotation and will take a strong 3.00 ERA into Saturday's matchup with the Yankees.