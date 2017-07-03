Manager Craig Counsell said Suter will make another start for the injured Chase Anderson (oblique), Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Suter earned himself another turn in the rotation after tossing a gem in Monday's spot start. He registered a career-high eight strikeouts and allowed just four hits and a walk across six innings of one-run (unearned) ball. His next matchup won't be easy, however, as he's scheduled to face the Yankees in New York on Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories