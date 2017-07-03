Manager Craig Counsell said Suter will make another start for the injured Chase Anderson (oblique), Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Suter earned himself another turn in the rotation after tossing a gem in Monday's spot start. He registered a career-high eight strikeouts and allowed just four hits and a walk across six innings of one-run (unearned) ball. His next matchup won't be easy, however, as he's scheduled to face the Yankees in New York on Saturday.