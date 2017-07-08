Brewers' Brent Suter: Fires quality start Saturday
Suter (1-1) allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over 6.1 innings, but didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees.
Suter had a 3-0 lead going into the seventh inning before he gave up a pair of runs, and although he successfully outdueled Luis Severino, the bullpen blew the lead in the ninth-inning to keep him from earning his second victory. With his second-consecutive solid outing, it'll likely ensure that he continues to make starts while Chase Anderson (oblique) misses time on the disabled list for the near future. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.
