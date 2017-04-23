Suter will be sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Matt Garza's return from the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of of MLB.com reports.

Suter had gotten off to a rough start in his four appearances for Milwaukee, posting a 5.68 ERA across 6.1 innings. He'll be a prime candidate to return to the Brewers' big-league roster in the case that one of their pitchers goes down with an injury.

