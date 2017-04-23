Brewers' Brent Suter: Headed to Triple-A
Suter will be sent to Triple-A Colorado Springs to make room for Matt Garza's return from the disabled list, Adam McCalvy of of MLB.com reports.
Suter had gotten off to a rough start in his four appearances for Milwaukee, posting a 5.68 ERA across 6.1 innings. He'll be a prime candidate to return to the Brewers' big-league roster in the case that one of their pitchers goes down with an injury.
More News
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Recalled by Brewers•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Called back to majors•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Reassigned to farm camp•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Road to roster spot is as reliever•
-
Brewers' Brent Suter: Allows four runs Sunday in loss to Rockies•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...