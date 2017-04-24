Brewers' Brent Suter: Optioned on Monday
Suter was officially optioned to Triple-A Colorado Springs on Monday.
A brutal start to the season (four earned runs, a 5:4 K:BB over five appearances) made Suter the obvious man out with Matt Garza needing a roster spot upon his return from the disabled list. Expect Suter to be up and down all year as the Brewers have little left-handed relief depth in their organization.
