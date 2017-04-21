Suter was recalled by the Brewers on Friday.

It marks Suter's second stint in the majors this season after he allowed four earned runs over 3.1 innings in his initial call-up. The southpaw's rollercoaster year will likely continue in the Milwaukee bullpen, mainly as a reliever in low-leverage situations. Regardless, Suter will continue to build major league experience in hopes of a bright future. Kirk Nieuwenhuis was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.