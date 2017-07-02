Brewers' Brent Suter: To start Monday versus O's
Suter will start Monday's game against the Orioles.
The Brewers had a couple uninspiring options to choose from, but with Paolo Espino getting used in relief Sunday, Suter became the clear choice. Suter has a 7.07 ERA in three career big-league starts (14 innings). He has the stuff to succeed as a reliever (1.59 career ERA), but really struggles to turn a lineup over multiple times.
