Brewers' Brett Phillips: Hits first career home run in loss
Phillips launched a pinch-hit, two-run homer in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies.
The rookie outfielder picked a great time for his first career home run, turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead. That advantage was short-lived, however, as Nick Williams answered with a grand slam in the next frame. Phillips was Milwaukee's lone bright spot in this defeat, with the rest of the lineup producing just eight baserunners and one extra-base hit.
