Brewers' Brett Phillips: Homers twice with Triple-A squad
Phillips went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.
Phillips was hitting just .179 on April 14, but nine hits in four games since leaves him hitting .318/.375/.568 through 11 contests in his first season at the Triple-A level. It would a stretch to expect him to play in the big leagues this year unless he gets a cup of coffee in September, but he is doing his best to raise his prospect status again after a sub-par 2016 campaign.
