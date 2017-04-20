Phillips went 2-for-3 with two home runs and six RBI in a game with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Phillips was hitting just .179 on April 14, but nine hits in four games since leaves him hitting .318/.375/.568 through 11 contests in his first season at the Triple-A level. It would a stretch to expect him to play in the big leagues this year unless he gets a cup of coffee in September, but he is doing his best to raise his prospect status again after a sub-par 2016 campaign.