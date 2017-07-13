Phillips will be recalled prior to Friday's game against the Phillies.

Phillips will make his second trip to the big leagues after spending the past month at Triple-A Colorado Springs. The outfielder went 2-for-10 at the plate during his short stay with Milwaukee in early June, striking out seven times in the process. But Phillips has shown the ability to hit and hit with power during his time at Colorado Springs, batting .293/.358/.582 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI. He will get another opportunity to prove he belongs in the majors, and could see some time in the field in the coming days, especially if the team thinks Ryan Braun (calf) could use some time off.