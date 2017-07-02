Rodriguez signed a $1.355 million deal with the Brewers on Sunday.
A 5-foot-11, 155-pound left-handed outfielder, Rodriguez is more polish than tools, as he does not project to offer impact power or speed. He does have an innate bat-to-ball ability, and if he can develop a patient approach in pro ball, he could one day hit atop a lineup. Some evaluators think he has the instincts to handle center field, despite not being a burner. If he can't stick up the middle, Rodriguez would likely top out as a fourth outfielder, as he lacks the offensive impact to profile in a corner.
