Torres pitched a scoreless seventh inning and picked up the win in Monday's victory over the Reds.

Torres has been hit-or-miss out of the bullpen early this season, but he threw the ball well Monday and came away with his first notch in the win column this season. Torres is working in middle relief for the Brewers, and as things stand, is no better than fourth in line for saves in Milwaukee.

