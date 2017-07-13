Torres has given up 16 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits across his last 18.1 innings of work.

The veteran reliever allowed six home runs in that stretch, and continues to illustrate that his 2.73 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 82.1 innings last season was an aberration. Torres has been used in high-leverage situations regularly this year, but his 4.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37 strikeouts across 45.1 innings suggest he is better suited for a lesser role.