Brewers' Carlos Torres: Struggling since early season
Torres has given up 16 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits across his last 18.1 innings of work.
The veteran reliever allowed six home runs in that stretch, and continues to illustrate that his 2.73 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 82.1 innings last season was an aberration. Torres has been used in high-leverage situations regularly this year, but his 4.37 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37 strikeouts across 45.1 innings suggest he is better suited for a lesser role.
More News
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...