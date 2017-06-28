Brewers' Chase Anderson: Exits game early with oblique injury
Anderson was lifted after just one inning due to a left oblique injury, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson came to the bench holding his left side after striking out in the top of the second inning, and he was promptly replaced on the mound by Paolo Espino for the bottom half of the inning. It's unclear how serious the injury is at this point, but more should be known once he is further evaluated Thursday.
