Anderson will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left oblique strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson said he felt like he got stabbed after injuring himself while taking a swing in the second inning of Wednesday's game against the Reds. This is a tough break for Anderson, as he sported the league's 10th-best ERA (2.92) among starters heading into the contest. It's unclear how long this will keep him sidelined, but oblique injuries tend to be tricky, so the Brewers will likely exercise caution with the 29-year-old. Further evaluation in the coming days should yield a clearer timetable.