Brewers' Chase Anderson: Likely to need more than a month
Anderson (oblique) will likely miss more than a month, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports.
Anderson went down with the oblique injury in the second inning of his start Wednesday against Cincinnati. The main issue for Anderson is that he'll likely need a long rehab assignment, and as such, it's entirely possible his absence will extend into August. Jorge Lopez will take over his rotation spot for now.
