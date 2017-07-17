Brewers' Chase Anderson: Looking to hit mound before end of July
Manager Craig Counsell said that Anderson's (oblique) rehab is moving along and the earliest he could begin throwing off a mound is during the next home stand, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This appears to push the right-hander's return a bit further into August. No word on an estimated return date has come forth at this point, but things should become clear once he returns to the mound. Brent Suter should continue to log starts in his stead until he returns to the fray.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Will miss 4-6 weeks•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Likely to need more than a month•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Placed on DL•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Headed to DL•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Exits game early with oblique injury•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Earns sixth win with another gem•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...