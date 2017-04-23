Anderson allowed an unearned run on six hits and a walk while striking out six batters over six innings during Saturday's loss to St. Louis.

The outing brought Anderson's ERA down to 1.13, and he's shown an uptick in the punchout department with a 8.25 K/9 and 22.9 strikeout percentage through four starts. The 29-year-old righty posted a 5.09 FIP last season and allowed a 36.6 hard-hit percentage, so it might still be too early to dub him a breakout candidate. He's still worth keeping tabs on and a speculative grab isn't out of the question, either. Anderson projects to face the Braves next.