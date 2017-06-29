Brewers' Chase Anderson: Placed on DL
Anderson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left oblique strain.
Anderson injured his oblique while taking a swing in Wednesday's game against the Reds. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined at this point, but he could be set to miss an extended period of time given the trickiness of oblique injuries. Jorge Lopez was recalled from Double-A Biloxi to help out in the bullpen while the Brewers figure out who will fill in for Anderson while he's sidelined.
