Anderson (2-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk across five innings in Monday's win over the Cubs. He struck out five.

Anderson gave up all three runs in the first two innings as the Cubs manufactured offense, but he settled down and left with a one-run lead heading into the sixth. The right-hander allowed more baserunners in this one than he had in his previous two starts -- perhaps a product of the stiff opposition -- but his ability to battle with men on base allowed him to leave with a shiny 1.50 ERA to go along with a WHIP of exactly one. The early returns have been stellar for Anderson, who will look to continue his strong start Saturday against the Cardinals.