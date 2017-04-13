Anderson (1-0) struck out seven while allowing just three hits and two walks (one intentional) over seven scoreless innings in a win over Toronto on Wednesday.

He certainly wasn't the marquee name on the mound in this one -- Marcus Stroman started for Toronto and pitched a complete game -- but Anderson stood out for the second straight start. Now that he's muffled the Rockies in his first start and the Blue Jays in his second, Anderson merits interest in fantasy circles. That said, his past doesn't seem to suggest a ton of upside, so he should still be approached with caution.