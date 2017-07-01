Brewers' Chase Anderson: Will miss 4-6 weeks
Anderson (oblique) is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
This is a difficult development for the Brewers' rotation as Anderson has been enjoying a breakout season. He suffered an oblique strain during an at-bat against the Reds earlier in the week and now it has been confirmed that he'll be out well beyond the All-Star break. If he makes it through rehab without any setbacks, look for an early-August return for the right-hander.
