Brewers' Chris Colabello: Inks minor-league pact with Milwaukee
Colabello signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Monday, MLB.com reports.
Colabello, who was let go by the Indians earlier in July, will most likely report to Triple-A Colorado Springs with his new organization. The 33-year-old will presumably fill the roster spot of Garrett Cooper, who was traded to the Yankees last week. It was just two seasons ago that Colabello slashed a remarkable .321/.367/.520 with 15 home runs across 360 plate appearances with the Blue Jays, but his career has fallen apart since he was suspended for 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs in April 2016. He hasn't resurfaced in the big leagues since and was hitting just .225 at Triple-A Columbus this season prior to being released.
