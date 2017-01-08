Decker signed a minor league contract with the Brewers on Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

According to McCalvy, Decker's new contract with the Brewers does not include an invitation to major league spring training. Decker announced that he will be primarily working as a catcher, which adds depth at that position following the departures of Jonathan Lucroy and Martin Maldonado. Still, it'd likely take some attrition at the major league level for Decker to be added to Milwaukee's 40-man roster.