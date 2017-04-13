Brewers' Corey Knebel: Excelling in setup role
Knebel tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Blue Jays.
Knebel gave up a hit Wednesday, which is only notable because it was the first he has allowed in six appearances this season. Knebel owns a 7:2 K:BB and has not allowed a run over 5.2 innings, so the role of setup man is hardly proving too much for him to handle. Consider Knebel next in line for saves behind closer Neftali Feliz.
More News
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Throwing well this spring•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: No longer expected to close•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Could be in line to close for Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Picks up hold against Rockies•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Gets recalled Thursday•
-
Brewers' Corey Knebel: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...