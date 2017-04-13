Knebel tossed a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Knebel gave up a hit Wednesday, which is only notable because it was the first he has allowed in six appearances this season. Knebel owns a 7:2 K:BB and has not allowed a run over 5.2 innings, so the role of setup man is hardly proving too much for him to handle. Consider Knebel next in line for saves behind closer Neftali Feliz.

