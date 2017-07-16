Brewers' Corey Knebel: Fans two for 16th save
Knebel pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 16th save of the season during Saturday's win over Philadelphia.
There has been the odd hiccup along the way, but with a 1.62 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 16.0 K/9 for the campaign, Knebel is positioning himself among the elite fantasy closers. His outlook is bright with Milwaukee contending for a playoff spot, too.
