Knebel (0-1) gave up a run on three walks and one hit in the eighth inning against the Reds on Wednesday.

After five days off, he entered in a non-save situation and was not sharp, but Knebel has otherwise been a superstar out of the bullpen this season, striking out 66 batters in 38.2 innings to accompany his 1.16 ERA and 1.03 WHIP. There's no reason for concern here.