Brewers' Corey Knebel: Leads MLB relievers with 75 first-half strikeouts

Knebel walked two and struck out three over 1.1 scoreless frames to pick up the save Sunday against the Yankees.

A day after giving up a walk-off homer to Clint Frazier, Knebel was able to nail down is 14th save of the first half. He wasn't very efficient (33 pitches), but while he may get used in Tuesday's All-Star game, he should still be fairly well rested for next weekend's series at home against the Phillies. Knebel leads all MLB relievers with 75 strikeouts in the first half, making him an elite fantasy closer.