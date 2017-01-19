Brewers' Corey Knebel: No longer expected to close
Knebel is no longer expected to enter the season as the Brewers' closer after the signing of Neftali Feliz on Thursday.
Prior to the Feliz signing, Knebel was the favorite to close games for the Brewers in 2017, but that won't be the case, at least not early in the season. It is possible that the Brewers will flip Feliz at the trade deadline if he is having a good season, so Knebel could still get a handful of saves, but he is now simply a speculative play in deeper leagues.
