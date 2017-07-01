Brewers' Corey Knebel: Notches 13th save Friday
Knebel gave up a hit and two walks while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Marlins.
Knebel very nearly blew his fourth save of the year, but after drawing a leadoff walk J.T. Realmuto was gunned down at the plate on a fantastic throw from Orlando Arcia following a double into the left-center gap by Derek Dietrich, and the Brewers closer then fanned JT Riddle and Dee Gordon to end the threat. After walking just one batter in his previous nine appearances Knebel has now issued five free passes in his last two, but as long as he maintains a K/9 rate north of 15.00 he'll be able to survive some wildness.
