Brewers' Corey Knebel: Strikes out pair in 15th save

Knebel allowed a hit but struck out two in a scoreless ninth to record his 15th save Friday against Philadelphia.

The strikeouts keep coming for Knebel, who finished the first half with the league lead among National League relievers in strikeouts with 75. He has used that nastiness to assert himself as Brewers closer, and expect the team to lean on him heavily the rest of the way.

