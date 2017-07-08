Brewers' Corey Knebel: Takes loss Saturday
Knebel allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over one-third of an inning to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.
Knebel was protecting a one-run lead and gave up a three-run bomb to Clint Frazier to blow the save and lose the game. Although he's blown four saves on the season, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option at closer, based on his 1.76 ERA to go along with 13 saves.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...