Brewers' Corey Knebel: Takes the loss Saturday
Knebel allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over 0.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.
Knebel was protecting a one-run lead and gave up a three-run bomb to Clint Frazier to blow the save and lose the game. Although he's blown four saves on the season, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option at closer, based on his 1.76 ERA to go along with 13 saves.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...