Brewers' Corey Knebel: Takes the loss Saturday

Knebel allowed three runs on one hit and two walks while striking out one over 0.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Yankees.

Knebel was protecting a one-run lead and gave up a three-run bomb to Clint Frazier to blow the save and lose the game. Although he's blown four saves on the season, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option at closer, based on his 1.76 ERA to go along with 13 saves.